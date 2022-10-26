Residents return to Shrewsbury flats after flood defence work
- Published
Residents at a flooded block of flats in Shrewsbury have returned home after defence work was carried out.
Shropshire Council has spent £75,000 on flood defences at Coton Manor after the serious flooding in February.
Tia-Louise Williamson had to leave her ground floor flat for six months, but is able to move back after specially designed doors, floors and water pumps were installed at the building.
"It's a massive relief for me," she said. "It's been a rollercoaster."
The building director, Pete Hillditch, said the money spent would hopefully flood-proof 90% of the block of flats.
"We were quite fortunate we managed to qualify for the flood preventative measure grant and received £75,000," he said.
"We've got industrial pumps in the basement, we've used enough liquid cement to sink the Titanic," he added. "Water-proof cellar hatches, door barriers - you name it, we've got it."
Inside the flats, Ms Williamson also has a new reinforced door, her radiators and skirting boards have been raised and the floor has been covered in expoxy-resin to prevent waters rising from the basement.
"Now we've had all the improvements put in I'm hopeful that the enormity of what happened last time will not happen again," she said.
"This place will still be an island but I'm hoping it will still be pretty-much dry inside. I think even if I do get a bit of flooding again I won't be out for as long as I have been."
Shropshire was badly affected in February when the River Severn, swollen by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, burst its banks.
For many, it was the fourth year in a row people were evacuated from their homes. At the time, Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said flooding had become "the new normal" in the county.
Along with her counterpart at Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, they called for long-term solutions to protect residents from floods to "stop this annual cycle of misery".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk