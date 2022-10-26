Telford gym to close for £250k refurbishment
A leisure centre in Shropshire will be upgraded with a council spending £250,000 on it.
Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre will be closed from 14 November for two weeks for the work, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
New gym equipment, including treadmills and cross-trainers, will be installed and a new cycling studio built.
The swimming pool will also shut for three weeks from the same date for structural work, the council added.
About 15,000 people use the centre each week and the authority said they will be contacted about changes to their payments.
