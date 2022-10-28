Shropshire and Worcestershire hospitals join ambulance scheme
A scheme to cut ambulance waiting times is to be introduced at hospitals in Shropshire and Worcestershire.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) set up Ambulance Decision Areas at three hospitals in Birmingham in September, in a bid to get patients out of ambulances quicker and into a holding area.
That freed up ambulances stuck outside A&Es to respond to 999 calls.
WMAS said the scheme had already produced a "significant" impact.
Hospitals in Shropshire and Worcestershire have struggled with handover delays for a number of years.
A report, due to go before the WMAS Trust board, said it had seen a "significant increase" in handover delays at the hospitals in Shrewsbury and Worcester, and in Stoke-on-Trent too.
Across the West Midlands, in September 2019, the service lost a total of 6,259 hours through ambulances being stuck at hospitals waiting to hand over patients.
In September 2022, the equivalent figure was 36,750 hours.
WMAS said it had worked with hospital trusts in the region on a number of initiatives to free up ambulances, but the report said "the delays continue to deteriorate".
Free up crews
The latest initiative, which began in September, has been tried at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Good Hope Hospital and Heartlands Hospital.
It works by having a room set aside to receive the patients delivered by ambulances and allow crews to then be assigned other jobs.
These so-called Ambulance Decision Areas are staffed by WMAS paramedics and healthcare assistants with extra training.
The WMAS report said training was still ongoing at the three hospitals, but there had already been "a significant improvement in ambulance handover delays with further improvement expected as the areas become better staffed".
As a result of the trials, it said it had been approached by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust and the Worcester Acute Hospitals Trust on 15 October.
It said it would now set up Ambulance Decision Areas at those hospitals.
