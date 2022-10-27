Prickly plant may be able to beat crop pest - Shropshire farmers
Nematodes are tiny worm-like little pests that can do enormous amounts of damage to crops.
If they build up in soil they can infect plants, causing cell damage and go on to reduce the yield of the crops.
Potato nematodes reduce yields by up to 80% and cost farmers £30m a year in damage.
Many chemicals to control them have been banned so alternatives are needed - and researchers in Shropshire may have found one.
It is a very prickly plant. I mean seriously prickly, with thorns coming out of the middle of the leaves, something I've never seen before. This plant is a "trap crop".
The prickly specimen is actually a distant relative of the potato and grows wild in South America, while other potential trap crops being tried out come from Africa.
The idea is the trap crops are close enough to their cousin the potato to fool the nematodes and get them to infect the plant.
But at that point, the trap crop is just different enough that the usual life cycle of the nematode fails.
This leads to a big reduction in nematode numbers in the soil, up to 80% according to some research, and then the farmer can then plant potatoes into relatively pest-free soil.
But the trap crops are plants from warmer climates, so this trial wants to see the best varieties and approaches to growing them.
The researchers at Harper Adams University and Produce Solutions are also looking for varieties than can grow at the right time for farmers.
Any potential trap crop needs to fit into the existing crop cycle used by farmers.
The hope is, once the right species have been found the government might support growing them with environmental subsidies.
Some of the trap crops are much less prickly and a bit of a delicacy in some parts of the world, so could even be a cash crop for farmers.
If the trial works out then our farmers could put down the chemicals and reach instead for the seeds of trap crops to defeat the nematodes.
