Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said.
The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook.
It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West Mercia Police said as they appealed for information.
Anyone who may have seen a black Ford Fiesta ST at the scene near the St Antony's Road junction has been asked to come forward.
