Dylan Price: Man trolled family of hit-and-run victim
A man has pleaded guilty to trolling the family of a hit-and-run victim.
Dylan Price, 17, was found on 19 September 2021 after being hit on the B4385 near Bishop's Castle and nobody has yet been charged over the death.
Using a fake name, David Brown sent Facebook messages to the family in July, claiming he had something to do with the death.
Appearing at Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday he admitted two counts of sending malicious communications.
The 59-year-old, of Oak Meadow in Bishop's Castle, was arrested in September 2022 and investigated over the hit-and-run, but detectives said they were satisfied he was not involved in the death.
Brown is due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.
