Work begins on Telford Princess Royal Hospital surgery unit
Work has begun on a new £24m planned care hub at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital in a bid to cut patient waiting lists.
The facility will feature extra operating theatres and recovery beds.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said it would "substantially" increase the number of day surgery procedures and result in a better experience for patients.
The hub is expected to open to patients in summer 2023.
Hospital services in Shrewsbury and Telford are set to undergo a much-delayed £312m reorganisation.
Under the plans, emergency treatment and women and children's services will be centred at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, while Telford's Princess Royal will specialise in planned care, including day surgery cases.
In September, a report by the hospitals trust concluded that other planned changes would have to be scaled back as funding would not cover all the proposals first envisaged in 2013.
Trust Chief Executive Louise Barnett said the new hub would be a "significant investment in our Telford site which will improve the care that we provide to all our communities".
Acting Medical Director Dr John Jones said the set-up would also mean patients were more likely to go home on the same day after surgery.
