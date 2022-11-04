Two Shropshire buses end up in fields in separate incidents
- Published
Two buses left the road and ended up in fields during separate incidents on the same day in Shropshire.
In one, ten passengers were on board when a bus was left lying on its side after the driver took "evasive action", operator Lakeside Coaches said.
The crash happened on the A528 between Ellesmere and Cockshut just before 12:44 GMT.
No injuries were reported, according to the company. It is not yet known what the driver was seeking to avoid.
A replacement vehicle was sent to continue passengers' journey between Ellesmere and Shrewsbury.
In Bridgnorth on the same day, emergency services were also called to Kidderminster Road after another bus ended up in a field.It was a 297 Arriva service that had been travelling between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth. No injuries were reported and the bus was recovered, West Mercia Police said.
It is so far unclear what happened in the Bridgnorth incident prior to the vehicle entering the field.
