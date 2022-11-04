Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden.
The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said.
John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Stafford Crown Court on 25 October.
Prosecutors accepted the plea on Friday. Walker is due to be sentenced in January.
Mr Espley was fatally stabbed.
