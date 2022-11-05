Harry Takhar: Family renews its appeal as search for father continues
The family of a man missing for five weeks has said his relatives remain "very positive" he will be found.
Harjinder Takhar, 58, went missing in woodland near Stirchley Lane in Telford, Shropshire, on 2 October.
West Mercia Police said Mr Takhar had "seemingly disappeared without any further trace" after recent struggles with his mental health.
His wife, Ran, said the family was "still in shock", saying: "It just seems so surreal".
Det Insp Jo Whitehead said the family was travelling to see friends in the West Midlands area when Mr Takhar, known as Harry, asked to be let out of the car and ran across a field towards the woodland.
She said it was "completely out of character" and the police search was focused on the woods after suspected sightings turned out to be mistaken.
"It's a very complex search in very difficult terrain involving bodies of water, disused canals, thick, dense vegetation, an underground cave network even," she said.
"Harry has never been missing before and this is a very unusual case," she added.
"In 2022 we live in an increasingly digital world and to be able to go into some woods and not reappear is difficult to do without [leaving a] trace."
Mrs Takhar believes her husband would have left the woods, which they knew very well due to daily dog walks there.
"My gut's telling me he's left the woods," she said.
She described her husband as "the life and soul of the party", someone who loved to dance and "has just got this radiance about him".
"What's happened is totally out of character and it's hard for us as a family to come to terms with this," she said.
"How has it happened when he is such a positive person uplifting everyone else?"
