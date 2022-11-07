Telford lottery-winner fails to claim £1m prize
The owner of a EuroMillions lottery ticket in Telford has missed out on a £1m prize after the deadline for claiming it expired.
It means the money will go Camelot's good causes fund instead.
The lottery operator said the ticket was bought for the draw on 10 May and despite efforts to track down the owner, nobody has come forward.
The £1m will be added, with interest, to the more than £30m raised each week for lottery-funded projects.
Players have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim prizes.
Camelot described the Millionaire Maker money as a "life-changing prize".
