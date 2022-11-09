Shropshire museums set to receive £500k boost to attract young people
Museums and attractions in Shropshire are set to receive a £567,000 boost to help become more inclusive.
The grant, awarded by the Arts Council, is aimed at getting more children and young people engaged with museums across the county.
It will also support smaller museums as well as co-curated and family-friendly touring exhibitions.
The funding comes from the National Portfolio programme.
Over a three-year period, the scheme is expected to boost cultural offerings around Shropshire and has helped to create the UK's first pre-Roman British Museum Partnership Gallery, the council has said.
The gallery, set to open in 2024, is being designed to redevelop Shrewsbury Museum's Bronze Age displays to present a narrative of local life from the Ice Age to the Romans.
"This much needed funding package will help us to develop our partnership with the British Museum and to extend our inclusive volunteering package across Shropshire Council's cultural venues," said Fay Bailey, Shropshire Council's museums and archive manager.
Peter Knott, area director for Arts Council England, added: "We look forward to seeing our funding help rural communities come together to discover and explore the past."
