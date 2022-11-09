Fan charged with entering playing area at Shrewsbury Town match
A man has been charged with entering the playing area during a Shrewsbury Town football match.
The 27-year-old, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, was arrested during the Shropshire team's FA Cup first round tie with York City on Saturday.
A boy of 16 from York and a man aged 27, from Shrewsbury, were also arrested on football-related offences during the match, West Mercia Police said.
The boy was released under investigation and the man bailed.
Officers carried out a policing operation in and outside the Shrewsbury ground.
Supt Stu Bull, from the force, said investigations were continuing into incidents that occurred before the match.
"We have an excellent relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club to ensure that the vast majority of home and away fans have a safe and enjoyable experience," he said.
