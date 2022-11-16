Kinokulture cinema set to close due to rising costs
A community cinema has said it will be closing due to rising costs.
Kinokulture, set up in 2010 by Ian Garland and Ruth Carter in Oswestry said it would be shutting its doors in March 2023.
In a statement, they said it was "difficult enough to keep a single screen going in the best of times," and that the pandemic and energy bills had forced them to shut.
They added that they were "incredibly grateful" for the public's support.
In February, the town council set out plans to restore and reopen the former Regal Cinema, which closed in the 1990s, as part of an "Oswestry masterplan".
Councillor Duncan Kerr suggested at the time that the group involved should speak to Kinokulture because "so much good work has been done".
Oswestry Town Council has been contacted for comment.
Mr Garland and Ms Carter urged people to make the most of the next few months.
"We still have many wonderful films and cinematic experiences to bring to you".
They said it had been a "privileged to have been able to bring the wonder and magic of cinema back to the town over these past 12 years".
