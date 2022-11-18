'Calm Cafe' launched for veterans in Madeley
- Published
A new 'Calm Cafe' offering free mental health support to ex-service personnel has opened in Telford.
The sessions will run on the third Thursday of every month at Jubilee House, in Madeley, from 17:00.
Led by charity Telford Mind, veterans are offered a place to socialise as well as being signposted by trained staff to services that can offer them additional support.
Armed Forces Covenant gave Telford and Wrekin Council £6,250 for the project.
"With over 10,000 veterans living in the borough, it is our priority to ensure that they have all of the support and information that they need," councillor Chris Turley, Chair of Telford and Wrekin's Armed Forces Covenant said.
The Armed Force Covenant said it focused on helping members of the armed forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.
There is also a Calm Cafe in Dawley that also offers face-to-face support on the the second and fourth Monday of each month, from 14:00.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk