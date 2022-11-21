Teen launches new escape room attraction in Shrewsbury
A teenage entrepreneur is opening a jungle-themed escape room business just months after finishing school.
Nathan Green, 18, is launching LevelUp Escapes at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury.
The Indiana Jones-themed attraction lasts 60 minutes and is a multi-layered game with hidden twists and turns.
Mr Green urged people who had a business dream to "take a leap of faith and do it", regardless of their age because "you only live once".
"You have nothing lose by giving it a go and hoping it works out," he added.
LevelUp will welcome its first players on 10 December.
"I decided I wanted to do it and went completely crazy," Mr Green told BBC Radio Shropshire while describing what spurred him on to start the project.
"I've got such an interest for immersive theatre and scenic design, this combines it all for me especially with my passion for going to escape rooms."
Players will be tasked with escaping from an Ancient Egyptian temple and finding the Mayan treasure.
Three rooms are planned for the attraction, which which will open in phases.