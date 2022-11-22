River taxis launch as Shrewsbury bridge shuts for repair work
A river taxi has been launched on the Severn while maintenance work is carried out on a suspension footbridge in Shropshire.
The closure of the Porthill crossing in Shrewsbury is expected to last three weeks.
The work includes painting parapets and replacing deck boards plus worn-out, anti-slip surfacing.
The taxi service is being operated by company Sabrina.
Owner Dilwyn Jones said they spotted the closure notice in a newspaper and phoned Shropshire Council, the local highways department and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District representatives to get the service under way and some help to subsidise the trips.
"It's just a pound return and there's a weekly pass and a family ticket and it should be a nice little service for people," Mr Jones said.
Pedestrians could get aboard next to the Boat House pub and be taken over to a pontoon by business Coffee Evolution, he explained, adding: "There's no timetable if you like, we just keep ferrying back and [forth]... it takes about a minute to cross."
