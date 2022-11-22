Duck survives being shot with crossbow at Telford lake
- Published
A duck has survived being shot in the head with what appears to be a crossbow bolt in an attack described by the RSPCA as "cruel and callous".
The mallard is able to eat, fly and swim and continues to interact with other birds at Holmer Lake in Telford, Shropshire, officers said.
Although a distressing sight for lake visitors, the RSPCA is monitoring the bird which has so far evaded capture.
Due to avian flu, the public are still urged to avoid picking up wild birds.
RSPCA inspector Claire Davey, who has attempted to try to catch him over the past three weeks, said the male bird was extremely wary of humans and backed away when approached or being fed.
"It's hard to believe someone would deliberately carry out such a cruel and callous act," she said.
"It's obviously an extremely distressing sight for people visiting the lake, but we'd like to reassure the public that we're continuing to monitor the duck closely and I went out again last Friday to check up on him."
RSPCA officers will continue to keep monitoring the bird and ask members of the public to call the charity if he seems to be deteriorating.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk