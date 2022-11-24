Shropshire homeless man forced to live in car gets payout
A council has been ordered to pay £4,000 to a homeless man who was forced to live in his car and a garage in winter, following an ombudsman inquiry.
The man asked Shropshire Council for help when he became homeless in 2021 and was given temporary accommodation.
But he moved out as the ceilings were too low for him to stand properly and the council made him no further offer.
The council, which has been asked to comment, did not understand its responsibilities, the ombudsman said.
The man said he was left in pain because of the low ceilings and, with no further offer, lived in his car with no access to facilities.
No offer was made by the authority even though it later told him it could have done if he had asked them, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said.
It investigated his case after the man went through the council's complaints procedure.
'Concerning lack of understanding'
The authority did not review how suitable the provisional accommodation was when he complained, which meant he missed out on being offered an alternative, the ombudsman found.
The council had accepted its duty to the man in January when it wrote to him, but it did not offer him any temporary place to live.
The ombudsman said this meant he was homeless for much longer than he would have been if the council had acted properly.
The case highlighted a "concerning lack of understanding" at the council of its legal duties to homeless people Michael King, from the ombudsman, said.
It ordered the council to pay the man £500 for his distress and a combined £3,500 for the time it failed to provide suitable accommodation, between October 2021 and July.
The authority has also been urged to provide more training or guidance to its housing team.
