Telford and Wrekin men urged to stand against female violence
Men are being urged by a council and sports teams to take a stand against crimes of violence against women and girls, marking a worldwide campaign.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it was encouraging men and boys "never to use, excuse or remain silent" about violence against women.
AFC Telford United and Telford Hornets RFC will also be taking a stand against domestic violence.
The initiative is part of White Ribbon Day, which runs until 10 December.
Part of Telford will be lit up white, with stickers applied to local taxis as well as fire and police vehicles.
The sports clubs are encouraging others to think about how they can make a positive difference, the council said.
Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for equalities and partnerships, said: "Since becoming a White Ribbon town in 2011, we have long since championed support and preventative measures in Telford and Wrekin all year round.
"Protecting and caring for victims of domestic abuse is a top priority for us, and I want people to know that help is out there; you are not alone."
She said an education programme using a touring theatre company was being used in schools, and the council was undertaking a pilot to install cameras in taxis as part of a series of preventative measures.
