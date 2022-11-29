Appeal after motorbike rider, 78, killed in Shropshire crash
- Published
A police investigation is under way after a 78-year-old motorbike rider died in a collision with a refuse truck in Shropshire.
The crash happened on the A528 Shrewsbury Road, at the Preston Gubbals junction, at 12:10 GMT on Friday.
West Mercia Police said the man, who had been riding a blue BMW K75 motorbike, had died at the scene.
The force appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage which may help the inquiry, to contact officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.