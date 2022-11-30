Telford woman who denied boys food jailed
A woman who played a part in seriously neglecting two boys has been jailed.
Samantha Paisley admitted two charges of child neglect earlier this year and was sentenced to three years on 24 November at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
It previously heard she and two others denied the children food and made them stand in stress positions for hours.
Both boys have been supported by Telford and Wrekin Children's Services and are in a safe family home, West Mercia Police said.
Paisley, 36, of Telford, was arrested in May 2018 and charged with two counts carried out between February 2014 and March 2018.
Her co-defendants, Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 35, were jailed in April.
Det Con Vicky Fisher, who led the investigation, said: "Hopefully this third sentencing can provide the boys and their family with some closure from this very distressing case.
"We are grateful to the support of Telford and Wrekin Children's Services and especially to the school who made the initial report.
"Many witnesses also came forward and we thank them for their bravery in helping to deliver justice."
