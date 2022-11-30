Met Police special constable raped woman at roadside, court told
- Published
An off-duty police officer raped a woman by the side of a road after showing his warrant card and quizzing her about her driving licence, a court has heard.
Metropolitan Police officer Paul Hoile was drunk at the time of the attack in Shropshire in July, jurors heard.
He allegedly snatched the woman's phone before attacking her.
The special constable denies several charges and says sexual activity was consensual.
The 40-year-old, of The Chase, Benfleet, in Essex, has entered not guilty pleas at Wolverhampton Crown Court to misconduct in public office, three counts of oral and anal rape, and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Prosecutor Caroline Goodwin KC said the officer was staying in the Shropshire area and approached the woman with a friend.
She said Mr Hoile abused and was "hiding behind" his police powers in speaking to the woman as she prepared to drive away from him and his friend.
"In drink, he was acting as if he was in charge, like a police officer... questioning her about her [driving] licence," Ms Goodwin said.
"She asked for his warrant card and he produced it - he kept his thumb over where his name was."
'Capable of anything'
The woman began Googling the powers of a special constable and information given to her by Mr Hoile, before he asked for her name, which she confirmed, the court heard.
She then walked away after booking a taxi, but he followed.
"He was drunk and you will hear her say she thought he was capable of anything," Ms Goodwin said.
Mr Hoile was alleged to have said the woman would be in "more trouble" if she hit him, before she "did what he wanted" despite being sick.
Jurors were told the woman was left "confused, upset... emotionally distraught".
"But in those moments after, when she thought about what had occurred, she had sufficient [wits] about her that, in spite of the deeply personal nature of these assaults, she made an immediate complaint," Ms Goodwin said.
After Mr Hoile's arrest, he told officers he had consumed numerous drinks, including about five double vodkas.
He said he had engaged the woman in "general chit chat about sex" before she performed oral sex on him.
The trial, estimated to last a week, continues.