Man arrested in connection with Wellington nightclub rape
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a nightclub's toilets in Telford, Shropshire.
A 19-year-old woman reported being attacked between midnight and 00:30 GMT on Sunday at Mature Club & Cocktail Bar, in The Parade, Wellington.
A 21-year-old man, from Telford remains in police custody for questioning.
The West Mercia force thanked members of the public who got in touch with valuable information following an appeal.
A number of warrants were carried out by officers before an arrest was made on Wednesday, it said.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead urged people to come forward "no matter how insignificant you feel your information could be".
"The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and is being kept updated as the investigation progresses," she said.
