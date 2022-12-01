Respite caravan funded by Shropshire children's cancer charity
A charity has raised £70,000 to fund a static caravan to offer breaks to families with children affected by cancer.
Shropshire's Harry Johnson Trust says the caravan gives children and their families the opportunity to get away and spend quality time together.
It can also be used by bereaved parents as well as local hospital medics in need of respite.
The trust was founded in 2014 following the death of a seven-year-old.
Harry Johnson died after a nine-month fight with double-hit non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
His parents Sally and Stephen Johnson work with volunteers to raise funds for a range of projects helping those in care of the oncology team at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.
"The last few years have been tough financially for everyone, so being able to raise enough to fund Harry's House is wonderful and we would like to thank our supporters, old and new, for continuing to help us help these amazing children," said Mrs Johnson.
"The caravan will provide much needed breaks for so many people and we know it will be a welcome, fun and safe place for children and families to spend time with their loved ones."
