Film reveals Shropshire's 'hidden pandemic' of loneliness
A new film shining a light on the "hidden pandemic" of loneliness gets public showings this week.
All the Lonely People is playing at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury until Thursday, after a Sunday premiere.
The documentary features stories from people in Shropshire and Birmingham as well as New York and Alaska.
Age UK's Heather Osborne said: "Researchers say loneliness can be as bad for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
"It's believed the added stress of feeling alone can increase the risk of heart disease and the onset of dementia."
But it is not just pensioners who feature, the stories of young people are also told, with a focus on the way they can rely on social media for connection.
Director Joseph Applebaum said: "We felt Shropshire had people from many different walks of life challenged by this hidden pandemic of loneliness, but also many organisations that are discovering solutions."
He added: "'We are discovering that many audiences around the world see this unique area of Shropshire as actually very similar to their own neck of the woods in many ways."
Among the difficulties posed by the county is its rural nature, with local woman Mary Hill, from Eaton Constantine, one of those to feel the effect.
'It's hell'
"My husband can't understand it, because of course he likes the [countryside]... I mean I like [it], but I don't like living in it," said Mrs Hill, who is her husband's sole carer.
Using Shrewsbury Dial-a-Ride service to go to the supermarket, she explained: "If you've got a car, it's not so bad. But if you haven't, it's hell."
Ms Osborne said: "It's been a privilege to work with renowned filmmakers to shine a light on the enduring problem of isolation and loneliness in our society - and to have so much of the film shot in Shropshire has been a real thrill."
