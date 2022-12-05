Former Met officer tells rape trial roadside sex was consensual
A former police officer accused of raping a woman while off duty has said the sex between them was consensual, jurors have heard.
Paul Hoile, a former special constable for the Met, is charged with three counts of the offence over an encounter by a Shropshire roadside in July.
At his trial, the 40-year-old denied claims he "aggressively" quizzed the woman about her driving licence.
He also rejected accusations he instructed her not to drive.
As well as pleading not guilty to rape, the defendant, from Essex, pleads not guilty to misconduct in public office and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, he told the jury the encounter took place "without fuss" after he and a friend met the woman by chance.
Mr Hoile said that while he had produced his warrant card twice, it was at the woman's request and denied allegations he "snatched" her phone.
Describing his arrest the day after the interaction, Mr Hoile said he had phoned police and provided his address after four officers visited his parents' home.
"I was put in a police cell. I couldn't phone my family. I couldn't tell anybody where I was, it was just stress. I didn't know what on earth was going on. I was just scared, I was worried," he told the court.
'Wasn't a police matter'
Under cross-examination by prosecutor Caroline Goodwin KC, Mr Hoile said he was a respectable person, and insisted the woman was "totally fine" and that she had known interaction prior to the sexual activity "wasn't a police matter".
He said he had not produced his warrant card willingly and he was not performing police duties while speaking to her.
But Ms Goodwin told the accused: "Because of the way you had treated her, Mr Hoile, she found herself in a position on that road where she was, I suggest, against her will forced to comply with your drunk sexual demands."
Mr Hoile, who has since resigned from the Met, replied: "Absolutely not."
The trial, estimated to last a week, continues.