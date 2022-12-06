Tribute to 'devoted grandma' killed in Telford crash
The family of a "devoted grandma" killed in a car crash have said her death has left a huge hole in their lives.
Patricia Jones, 78, was a driver of one of two cars involved on the A442 near Telford on 27 November and was declared dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police have been contacted for the latest on the teenager's condition and status in their investigation.
In a family tribute issued by police, Mrs Jones's relatives said: "She was a devoted mum, grandma, aunty and wife to her late husband, Graham.
"She was a much-loved member of the church community of St Lawrence's, Preston-Upon-the-Wealdmoors, and secretary for the Six Parishes, a member of Kynnersley WI and Garden Club and a school governor."