Lightweight footbridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire.
It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP).
It does not need concrete foundations and is half the weight of a traditional steel bridge.
Network Rail said the design would allow the most dangerous level crossings to be quickly replaced.
The new bridge is due to open on 16 December.
Network Rail said FRP bridges cost less to install, had lower transportation costs and did not require railway lines to be closed while they are installed.
The first prototype was built at a test centre in Long Marston, Warwickshire, in June 2021.
Flow stands for fibre reinforced polymer, lower cost, optimised design, working bridge.
