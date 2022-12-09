More skatepark planned for Telford and Wrekin
Two further skateparks are set to be installed under a scheme delivering three new sites across Telford and Wrekin.
The council's project is aimed at encouraging more young people to take up skateboarding and BMX biking.
Wombridge is home to the first of the trio where features include curved ledges for tricks.
Work is under way on the second facility on Teece Drive, Priorslee, which is set to be open by Christmas.
The third will be built on Lewis Crescent, Wellington, and is planned to be ready for early next year.
Funding has been provided through contributions from housing developers and will take the total number of skateparks in the borough to 12.
"We want children and teenagers to have access to quality outdoor sporting opportunities and be active because it is vital for their development and wellbeing," said councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for green spaces.
BMX freestyle champ, Chester Turner, an 11-year-old member of Wrekin Riders, is among those to have been enjoying the Wombridge set-up, saying: "I meet new people and make friends at the skate park.
"It's good because you can keep fit - I'm not sitting on my Xbox."
