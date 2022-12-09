Medieval brooch found in Hodnet field declared treasure
- Published
A Medieval brooch discovered in a field in north Shropshire has been declared treasure by a coroner.
The silver gilt jewellery was found in a field near Hodnet by detectorist Caroline Parkinson, who reported it to the Portable Antiquities Scheme.
It has been dated as belonging to the 13th Century and is in "remarkable" condition, Shropshire Council said.
The annular brooch would have been worn every day to pin clothing in place for men and women, the council said.
They were also often given as marriage gifts or love tokens.
Ms Parkinson said it was exciting to find the brooch and knew she should report it for proper documentation.
"I hope the annular can be acquired by the museums service and go on display for people to enjoy - I would certainly like to go and see it."
'Incredible discovery'
Shropshire Council museums service has expressed an interest in acquiring the find under the Treasure Act 1996.
Councillor Rob Gittins, cabinet member for culture and digital, said: "We are delighted the Medieval brooch has been found in such remarkable condition and that the finder acted responsibly and according to the law in reporting its discovery.
"It is always incredible to discover what has been hidden under the county's land and we look forward to being able to acquire this piece so that it can be put on display in Shrewsbury Museum and enjoyed by everyone."
The brooch will now be valued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport's Treasure Valuation Committee.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk