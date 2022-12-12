Shropshire Council to review location of libraries
Libraries could share space with other community services under a new strategy, a council said.
Shropshire Council's Cabinet is being asked to approve strategy for services until 2027.
It operates 21 static libraries, a prison library and three mobile libraries, and said while the "mix" will continue, each location will be reviewed.
Councillor Rob Gittins said libraries would be "at the heart" of communities.
The authority said its plan would see libraries work to improve opportunities for reading, literacy, culture and creativity as well as improving communities health and wellbeing.
A public consultation on the strategy garnered 176 responses online, which expressed a need for services in rural areas.
Mr Gittins added: "We are making it our mission to provide physical and digital library services and spaces that inspire people's learning, imagination and discovery, to connect and fulfil an individual's potential, health and wellbeing, and articulate the value of library services to our communities."
The report will be discussed at the council's cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
