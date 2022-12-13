Pharmacists run out of penicillin as strep A demand soars
Pharmacists say they are running out of penicillin as demand soars to treat suspected cases of strep A.
"I can tell you that I've got 10 bottles this minute, in the next hour I might have none," said Sandeep Dhami.
Nigel Dugmore from Donnington Pharmacy, Telford said customers were travelling over 20 miles (32km) to find medicine.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said there is "no supplier shortage of antibiotics available".
"We're getting people from all across Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire, people from the Black Country," said Mr Dugmore, adding he was fielding up to 50 calls a day from worried parents.
"Over the past two to three weeks we've probably given out 4 to 500 bottles... Demand has probably increased 10 or fifteenfold easily."
The pharmacist predicted a fresh delivery of penicillin, after the pharmacy ran out on Monday, would last no more than a day and a half.
"The main thing is, please don't panic, and I would suggest that parents go on to social media to see if there is stock available," he added.
Elizabeth Walker, Deputy Director of Medicines Management at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said GPs were being kept updated with wholesaler availability of common antibiotics.
"Stock shortages are expected to be short term and the Department of Health and Social Care is in discussions with manufacturers to mitigate the current issues," she added.
Another pharmacist described seeing parents "in desperation" amid "unprecedented demand".
"I was in the Kingstanding area this morning and there was a guy waiting outside for me... 'Have I got this for his 3-year-old daughter?'" said Mr Dhami, pharmacy superintendent at M.W. Phillips.
"We had a bottle of amoxicillin in the store - the look of joy, I was like Father Christmas to him. He nearly broke down in tears in front of me.
"I don't know when my next bottle is coming in, or where it's coming from," added Mr Dhami. "The minute I try and do an audit I've got more prescriptions coming in and it's gone."
Lela Hannbeck from The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said members were also being left out of pocket as "the price that pharmacies are currently being charged for antibiotics is much higher than what they get reimbursed."
The DHSC reiterated there was "no supplier shortage of antibiotics available to treat strep A".
"We sometimes have surges for products and increased demand means some pharmacies are having difficulties obtaining certain antibiotics," a spokesperson said.
"We rely on competition to drive down the prices of generic medicines which generally results in lower prices for the NHS - this means prices can fluctuate, but no company should use this as an opportunity to exploit the NHS.
"Where companies are found to be abusing their dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices, the Competition and Markets Authority can take action."
