Man and woman die after Oswestry house fire
A man and woman have died after a fire at a house in Shropshire.
Emergency crews were called to Glentworth Close, in Oswestry, at about 04:30 GMT, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The woman, who was in a critical condition after being rescued from the fire, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where she died a short time later.
The man was confirmed dead at the scene, paramedics added.
