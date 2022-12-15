Telford council leader to stand for Labour in general election
The leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, will be Labour's candidate for the Telford seat at the next general election.
He became leader of the Labour-run authority in May 2016 and in June was chosen to lead the Labour group on the Local Government Association (LGA).
At the last general election, Lucy Allan increased the Conservatives' majority in the constituency to 10,941.
Mr Davies said standing was "one of the greatest honours of my life".
The latest the next general election can be held is January 2025.
