Leebotwood: Serious road collision closes A49
- Published
A serious crash has seen police shut the A49 in south Shropshire.
Emergency services were called to the road outside the village of Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, on Friday at around 10:00 GMT.
A full closure is currently in place in both directions between Leebotwood and Longnor, National Highways said.
Robyn Hughes from The Pound Inn, near the crash scene, said a police officer suggested it had been a head-on crash.
She said there were a lot of emergency vehicles in the area and she had been told the closure could last two or three hours.
Motorists are urged to follow the diversions.
The A49 is one of the most important routes running through Shropshire, linking up the north and south of the county.
