Private landlords asked to give rooms to Shropshire homeless
Private landlords are being offered £250 and local authority support if they take in people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Shropshire Council said it wanted to cut the numbers living in temporary accommodation after seeing an increase in those seeking housing assistance.
It said the cost of living crisis and the end of Ukraine host placements had been factors.
The council said it would offer advice, financial support and mediation.
It said it had noticed the increase in demand over the past couple of years, but said temporary accommodation "can be very unsettling and very costly to the authority".
Dean Carroll, the councillor responsible for housing, said: "Facing homelessness is a worrying experience for anyone, so we're appealing to private sector landlords so we can continue to offer vital housing support to those most vulnerable."
