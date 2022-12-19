Acton Scott Historic Working Farm handed back to estate after 47 years
A farm attraction that provided the backdrop for the BBC's Victorian Farm TV series is to be handed by Shropshire Council to its owners after a string of losses.
Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, near Church Stretton has been operated by the council for the last 47 years.
It was set up in the 1970s by the then landowner Thomas Acton to demonstrate 19th Century farming techniques.
However the local authority said it had been losing £168,000 a year.
Surrendering the lease 16 years early means the council will be handing over more than £500,000 to the estate owners.
The council's cabinet approved the decision at a meeting last week.
It has followed months of negotiations with Acton Scott Estate, it said, as well as a public consultation.
The venue was the vision of Mr Acton who established a museum demonstrating farming techniques from the turn of the century before the advent of the internal combustion engine.
It has been visited by generations of children on school trips.
Visitor numbers peaked at about 45,000 in 2009 with the broadcast of Victorian Farm, but have been in decline ever since.
Like many other tourist attractions across the country it was also affected by the pandemic.
Rob Gittins, cabinet member for culture and digital, said: "Shropshire Council has always placed great value on Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, recognising its importance socially, educationally and in terms of the visitor economy, and we know that it is held in great regard by the public.
"Unfortunately, along with many other local authorities Shropshire Council is facing additional pressures on its budgets."
He said taxpayers in the county had been subsiding the running costs "at a cost of £8.40 per visitor".
Maintenance work
Francis Acton, of Acton Scott Estate, said the team were pleased an agreement had been reached in principle and they would now focus on essential maintenance work.
"At the same time we will explore options for the future in accordance with the vision of my late father and taking into account the findings of the public consultation," he said.
"This will not be easy, as we seek to ensure that the site can be financially sustainable over the medium term."
Mr Acton said they were likely to apply to the Charity Commission to establish a not-for-profit organisation to run the attraction, adding the help of supporters would be essential.
"We will keep people informed of progress, including when the site is likely to reopen and how members of the public can get involved in the future," he added.