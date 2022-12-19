Man stuck chest deep in Shrewsbury manhole for 40 minutes
- Published
An elderly man was left trapped chest deep in a manhole for 40 minutes.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, at about 10:00 GMT.
The man fell into the exposed cavity and became stuck, eventually attracting the attention of a passer by, the Shropshire Star reported.
Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Wellington attended as well as an operations officer.
The fire service said the process to free him took about 20 minutes.
Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.