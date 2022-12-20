Queue for Telford AFC United Christmas toy bank
A toy bank said it had people queueing outside when it opened for the first time on Tuesday morning.
Telford AFC United Foundation is providing new and nearly new toys for free to struggling families.
Ian Preece, foundation manager, said the group decided to start the service after a select number of toys, donated at its food bank last year, got "snapped up".
"It's recycling and it's helping people," Mr Preece said.
Families are able to choose from Christmas presents including cuddly toys, dolls houses and musical instruments, as well as older children's gifts such as globes and Nerf guns.
Mr Preece said there were also baby clothes available from the operation set up at the club's ground.
The foundation said: "AFC Telford's own Santa's grotto is fully stocked and up and running. If you, or you know somebody who could benefit from some free gifts for the kids, why not pop down?"
The foundation is also running Christmas holiday clubs where children get a hot meal and a football session, and is delivering food parcels around the borough.
Mr Preece said he was thankful for volunteers who made the provision possible as well as the businesses in the area that donated brand new items.
"It warms your heart- I couldn't believe the public response," he said.
Donations are still being accepted.
The toy bank will be open at Telford AFC United from 10:00 GMT until 13:30 GMT on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
