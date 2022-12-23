Great Chatwell pub helps struggling locals at Christmas
Food, toys, baby clothes and a warm space are being offered at a pub to help people struggling over Christmas.
Natalie and Matthew Moulson run the Red Lion, in Great Chatwell, on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.
The pair said the venue often had extra food and drink which they would give away to those in need, posting notice of the offer on Facebook.
With prices in shops and energy bills rising, they said they did not want people in the area to go without.
"Come and have a warm, have some food - [send] us a message, no-one needs to know," Mrs Moulson said.
"Even if [people] want to come down, have a hot chocolate, sit by the fire, play a board game, bring your kids if you can't afford to heat your home, we're here - come and use the fire."
The couple started helping the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, cooking donated food and delivering it to those in need.
Mr Moulson told BBC Radio Shropshire: "We can look after people, under the radar.
"Our door is always open, it doesn't just have to be Christmas but there is nothing worse than thinking of people living at home, cold and hungry."
