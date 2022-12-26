Restrictions after bird flu cases confirmed in Shropshire
Restrictions have been put in place in part of Shropshire after cases of bird flu were confirmed in a poultry flock.
Shropshire Council said its animal health team had been notified of an outbreak in the Bishop's Castle area.
Restrictions, monitoring and surveillance zones will now be implemented over the Christmas break in the area to help contain the outbreak.
Residents and businesses who house birds are being advised to remain alert and report any suspected cases.
The UK has been experiencing the largest outbreak of avian flu on record leading to millions of birds being culled.
