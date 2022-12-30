New Year Honours 2023: BEM for Wem's first female mayor
A woman who was the first female councillor and mayor of her home town has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community.
Pauline Dee became a town councillor in Wem, Shropshire, in 1981 and was also elected to Shropshire Council until she retired from both in May 2021.
She set up the Wem Economic Forum, chaired Wem Youth Club and supported Scouting and Girlguiding groups.
"I did it because I love Wem," she said.
"I think it's wonderful, for all I've done for Wem and surrounding areas... [I am] really delighted somebody has given it some recognition.
"It recognises my family, I couldn't have done what I've done without the support of my children and my late husband. And the residents; I'm so blessed."
She became the town's first female mayor in 1985 and said it was one of her proudest moments, especially as her year in office covered the BBC Domesday project.
The ambitious scheme in 1986 aimed to record a snapshot of life across the UK for future generations and Mrs Dee said it was an "exciting time" in Wem.
"We had the BBC come and a week of celebrations in May 1986. I was chair of the committee that organised it and there was everything for everybody," she added.
"It was just so exciting, the whole town got behind it - but that's Wem."
Setting up the Wem Economic Forum in 1994 and securing funding of £1.5m to improve the town and start Wem Business Park was one of the major achievements, Mrs Dee said.
She added helping the local youth club and Scouts and Guides was also vital to her as "people put young people down and it really annoys me and the majority of young people are great".
Other honours recipients from Shropshire include:
- Helen Crackett, from Shrewsbury, is appointed an MBE for her work for voluntary and charitable services in Shropshire
- Prof David Mangham, of Shrewsbury, professor of musculoskeletal pathology at the University of Manchester, is appointed an MBE for services to forensic science
- James Partridge, an artisan from Oswestry, is appointed an MBE for services to design
- Elizabeth Walmsley, also an artisan from Oswestry is appointed an MBE for services to design
- Graham Furber, from Shrewsbury, is awarded a BEM for services to cricket, to disability sport and to the community in Shropshire
- Tom Hatfield, of Wellington, a station manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is awarded a BEM for services to the Covid-19 response in Shropshire
- Bethan Stimpson, from Shrewsbury, formerly the head of legacy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, is awarded a BEM for services to young people
- Patricia Ward-Jones, from Bridgnorth, a fundraiser for the Promise Dreams charity, is awarded a BEM for her work for terminally ill children and their families
