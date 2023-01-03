Rays Farm attraction near Bridgnorth closes after 32 years

Rays Farm Country Matters introduced visitors to farm animals and wild birds including owls

A countryside attraction for young people has closed after 32 years.

Rays Farm Country Matters near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said it took the decision "due to several reasons outside of our control".

It has been contacted for further detail.

On social media, the family-run attraction, based in Billingsley, thanked people for their support over the years.

The venue, which featured farm animals, owls, a woodland walk and play areas, had been open during the Christmas break.

