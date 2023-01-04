Restaurant fire closes road in Oakengates, Telford
A road in Shropshire was temporarily closed as fire crews tackled a blaze at a restaurant and takeaway.
Four appliances were sent to Kay's Lounge in Oxford Street, Oakengates, Telford, shortly before 10:00 GMT.
The fire, inside an extractor chimney, affected all floors of the three-storey property, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the flames. They have now left the scene and the road has reopened.
Earlier, station manager Craig Jackson tweeted: "Please keep your distance from smoke and the working area."
