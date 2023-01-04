Man charged with rapes in Shropshire and Worcestershire

Police officers (generic)
The charges relate to offences between 2018 and 2021, West Mercia Police said

A man has been charged with a string of sexual offences, including three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13.

Glenn Poyner, based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, is also charged with seven counts of rape involving a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The charges relate to incidents between 2018 and 2021 at several locations, including in Worcestershire and Shropshire, West Mercia Police said.

The 34-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in Telford on 24 January.

