Flood barriers in Shropshire and Worcestershire as river levels rise

Frankwell flood barriers being erectedEA
Barriers in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury are used most years as levels on the Severn rise

Flood barriers have been erected in parts of Worcestershire and Shropshire as river levels continue to rise following heavy rain in recent days.

Three flood warnings are in place in Shropshire - one for the River Severn at Frankwell and two for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Barriers have been set up at Frankwell, in Shrewsbury, with the Frankwell and Riverside car parks shut.

Demountable barriers are in place at Severnside in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

There are no flood warnings for the county, but two flood alerts remain in Herefordshire on the rivers Wye and Lugg south of Leominster, the Environment Agency said.

