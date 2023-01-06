New bus service to launch for Telford pupils
- Published
Pupils at five schools and colleges will be able to use a new, subsidised bus service from Monday, a council says.
The 101 service will run between Madeley and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Shropshire.
It will be the second service funded by Telford and Wrekin Council, with fares capped at £2 for adults and £1 for under-16s.
Two further routes will be announced later this year, the authority adds.
The new service will be available to pupils at Charlton, Ercall Wood, Telford Langley schools along with Telford College and Lawley academy.
Other people can also use it with buses starting at 07:00 GMT from Madeley Centre and, after 15 stops, reaching the hospital in 28 minutes, the council says.
Councillor Richard Overton said he hoped the new service would save families money.
"We have been working with people who use and need the services and the new routes are based on a survey we completed last summer," he added.
