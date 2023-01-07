Ludlow farm that supports local children receives £15k grant

Lower Bush Farm supports those in the local areaRowanna Britten
The funding will enable the farm to continue supporting those in the local area

A farm that supports children with learning difficulties has received a £15,000 grant for essential repairs.

Lower Bush Farm, based near Ludlow, was awarded the funding by Shropshire Council.

The farm provides opportunities for adults and children in the local area to learn about farming and develop social and rural skills.

The funding has enabled the venue to make necessary roof repairs and upgrade existing facilities.

Rowanna Britten from the farm said the funding would allow it to continue with work supporting those in the local area.

"It means we can offer service users a warm place during the colder months and the option to work inside or outside, depending on the weather," she said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.