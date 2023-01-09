Donations help Whittington Music Festival over £15k shortfall
A music festival is to go ahead after members of the local community donated thousands of pounds towards it, organisers say.
The Whittington Music Festival has taken place in the village near Oswestry since 2011.
But organisers faced a £15,000 shortfall after the Arts Council rejected its applications for funding.
Eighty people donated money and festival chairman Robert Greaves said it was a "brilliant response".
"Given the economic situation we have at the moment, it really is unbelievable and so gratifying," he said.
Donations ranged from £25 to £1,400 and trustees confirmed their event would go ahead from 17 May.
The donations have not quite covered the full £15,000, but Mr Greaves said musicians had also agreed to appear for reduced fees.
The event began as a showcase of chamber music, but expanded in recent years to include other genres.
